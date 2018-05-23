The Acer Predator Helios 500 is a top-tier Intel Core i9 gaming laptop

The new Predator Helios 500 is a gaming laptop to be reckoned with by combining the latest 8th Gen Intel Core i9 processors with overclockable Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070. Acer claims it has developed a superior thermal architecture utilizing its proprietary AeroBlade 3D metal fans that keeps the Predator Helios 500 running cool during marathon gaming sessions.

Aside from top-notch internal components, the Predator Helios 500 features a 4K 144 Hz panels complete with Nvidia G-Sync for completely tear free high-frame rate gameplay.

Taking a page out of the Acer Predator Triton 700’s design, Acer’s new 15-inch gaming laptop features a stylish obsidian black chassis accented by blue lighting and trim.

The Predator Helios 500 gaming notebooks will be available in the UK in July, with prices starting from £1,799 (about $2,400, AU$3,190).

Acer Predator Helios 300

Acer also announced a new special edition of its popular and affordable gaming laptop, the Predator Helios 300.

The new version sports a new white with gold trim color, plus the screen has been upgraded to an Full HD 144Hz panel for high-frame rate gamplay experiences. Internally, Acer has equipped the Helios 300 with the latest Coffee Lake Intel Core i7 processor, overclockable GeForce GTX 1060 graphics. Configurations can be upgraded with up to a 512 GB PCIe Gen 3 NVMe solid state drive and a 2 TB hard disk drive.

Acer has yet to announce pricing and availability for the special edition version of the Predator Helios 300.