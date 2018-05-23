The Acer Predator Helios 500 is a 15-inch Intel Core i9 gaming laptop

Acer added a new addition to its gaming laptop lineup with the new Acer Predator Helios 500 announced at its global press conference in New York City.

The Predator Helios 500 and Predator Helios 300 Special Edition feature cutting edge thermal technologies and radical new designs

The new Predator Helios 500 is a gaming laptop to be reckoned with by combining the latest 8th Gen Intel Core i9 processors with overclockable Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070. Acer claims it has developed a superior thermal architecture that keeps the Predator Helios 500 running nice and cool during marathon gaming sessions.

Taking a page out of the Acer Predator Triton 700’s design, Acer’s new 15-inch gaming laptop features a stylish obsidian black chassis accented by blue lighting and trim.

The Predator Helios 500 gaming notebooks will be available in the UK in July, with prices starting from £1,799 (about $2,400, AU$3,190).

Acer Predator Helios 300

Acer also announced a new special edition of its popular and affordable 15-inch gaming laptop, the Predator Helios 300.

The new version sports a new white with gold trim color, plus the screen has been upgraded to an Full HD 144Hz panel for high-frame rate gamplay experiences. Internally, Acer has equipped the Helios 300 with the latest Coffee Lake Intel Core i7 processor, overclockable GeForce GTX 1060 graphics. Configurations can be upgraded with up to a 512 GB PCIe Gen 3 NVMe solid state drive and a 2 TB hard disk drive.

Acer has yet to announce pricing and availability for the special edition version of the Predator Helios 300.