The 10 most important iPhone games, ever

How everyone laughed when people suggested the iPhone might become a gaming powerhouse. It was an anonymous slab of metal and glass, which didn’t even have buttons. How could it possibly compete against the might of the PSP and Nintendo DS ?

In the event, the iPhone swatted away half an industry. Sure, some gaming veterans will forever argue you need a ‘real’ console to play ‘proper’ games; but millions of people have for years nonetheless happily swiped and prodded at their iPhones, delving into exciting and engaging virtual worlds.