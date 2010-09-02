Toshiba's Regza WL LED 3D TV series arrives

Toshiba has announced its first 3D LED television, with the Regza WL768 series offering that the company describes as the "very best home cinema experience".

Toshibas' Regza WL series is available in 40-inch, 46-inch and 55-inch sizes and boasts Active Shutter 3D technology along with 'Intelligent 3D'.

"Launched to coincide with the availability of commercial 3D TV content in the UK, the range has been designed to offer the very best home cinema experience, with premium Toshiba features providing advanced 3D viewing," states Toshiba.

Broadcast content

"Viewers can enjoy broadcast content in incredible 3D, while new Blu-ray 3D players provide the ability to enjoy films in a completely new way," it continues.

"Integrated Wi-Fi connectivity and applications for YouTube and BBC iPlayer provide an expanded range of content for users to enjoy, and all models also feature a stunning exterior... offering unrivalled style to complement advanced performance."

All of the Regza WL768 models have Full HD 1920x1080p HD panels with LED Edge backlighting.

The Toshiba Regza WL series has been given a UK release date of October, with prices yet to be confirmed.