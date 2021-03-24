Smarty is offering one of the best cheap SIM only deals around: 50GB for £12/pm

Whether you're streaming on the go, glued to social media or having to tether devices to your phone at home, having a big data SIM plan is crucial. And while the costs can normally be pretty steep, we just saw an already very affordable price drop even further.

Smarty is currently offering a 50GB SIM deal for just £12 a month. That's a 25% saving from its original price and a cost far below any other SIM only deals with a similar data cap.

As a further benefit, all of Smarty's SIMs operate on 1-month rolling plans. That means you can leave at any time - after a month, four months or even a couple of years.

You can find out more about this SIM plan below or use our guide to the best SIM only deals to see how it compares.

SIM only deals: Smarty's big data bargain

SIM only plan from Smarty | 1 month rolling | 50GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £15 £12 a month | 20% off

This is a fantastic price, securing you an impressive 50GB of data for just £12 a month. That's a 20% saving on Smarty's already market-leading original pricing. And to make it even better, Smarty operates on 1-month rolling contracts so you can leave at any time if you find a deal that better suits you.

Why go for Smarty Mobile?

It's a brand you may have never heard of, and yet it's a name giving the big retailers some serious competition - let us tell you why.

With an excellent mix of cheap SIM only deals and big data bargains, Smarty covers most of the market's needs. And, with its 1-month rolling contracts, you can stay for as long as you like, making this the perfect stop-over option.

One final benefit? Smarty allows you to tether your devices to your phone meaning you can use up that 50GB of data across any laptop, tablet or even console you picked up recently