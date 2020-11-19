Smarty has the best cheap SIM only deals this Black Friday: 50GB for £12/pm

While Black Friday SIM only deals are now pouring in from a host of different brands, one of the best-value options available is one that launched early, beating the rush we're now seeing.

That SIM comes from the brand Smarty. A network that makes use of the Three network and uses rolling 1-month contracts, Smarty is best known for offering more affordable prices on its SIM only deals.

As part of its Black Friday sale, Smarty has brought the price of its 50GB plan all the way down to just £12 a month. That makes it the cheapest price currently on the market for that much data.

The one thing to keep in mind is that Smarty is not yet a 5G network so if that is something you require, use our SIM only deals guide to find the next best option available.

Black Friday phone deals will be the perfect time to get a new handset

Smarty Mobile's new SIM only deal:

SIM only plan from Smarty | 1 month rolling | 50GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £15 £12 per month

For anyone looking to keep their bills low, this offer from Smarty is easily the best cheap SIM around. Each month you just need to pay £12 (20% off its usual price) and you'll be rewarded with 50GB of data. Along with that, Smarty works on 1-month rolling contracts so you can leave at any time.

Why go for Smarty SIM only deals this Black Friday?

It's a brand you may never have heard of and yet, it's a name giving the big retailers some serious competition - let us tell you why.

With an excellent mix of cheap SIM only deals, big data bargains and even unlimited data SIMs, Smarty covers most of the market's needs. And, with its 1-month rolling contracts, you can stay for as long as you like, making this the perfect stop over option.

One final benefit? Smarty allows you to tether your devices to your phone meaning you can use up that 50GB of data across any laptop, tablet or even a console.