Sky Mobile's iPhone SE deals start from just £20 a month right now

Apple's iPhone SE is the brand's go-to cheap handset. And if you're looking to buy it, a recent sale from Sky Mobile is offering some of the cheapest iPhone SE deals on the market.

With prices starting at just £20 a month, Sky has placed itself below the competition for price. However, to get that leading low price, you do have to limit yourself to just 2GB of data.

You can of course upgrade your data plan with 10GB of data only costing £24 a month - a much better data cap for most. And while these contracts are both great, it is worth highlighting that you will be tied into a 36 month contract.

However, as long as you're phone is in full working order, you can return it to Sky after 24 months which will help pay off the bills of whatever shiny new handset you choose to upgrade to in two years time.

These cheap iPhone SE deals in full:

iPhone SE: at Sky Mobile | Swap 24 | FREE upfront | 2GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £20 per month

This is currently one of the cheapest iPhone SE deals on the market, not costing a penny upfront and then on a monthly basis, just £20. While you do only get 2GB of data for that price, it will be perfect for anyone who doesn't need to use the internet too much and just wants a cheap iPhone.

View Deal

iPhone SE: at Sky Mobile | Swap 24 | FREE upfront | 10GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £24 per month

For just £4 a month more, Sky will reward you with a 10GB of data plan instead. That will be a better amount of data for most people's monthly needs and still comes below the cost of most iPhone SE deals on the market. If you need more than this, you can upgrade your plan further.

View Deal

Mobile phone deals: compare the best prices currently out there

What is Swap24 from Sky Mobile?

It requires a few more grey cells to work out, but Sky Mobile's Swap24 tariff can be a great way to get your new phone. And, know that you'll have the chance to upgrade later down the line.

In essence, Swap24 is a 36 month contract with the option to upgrade after 24 months. As long as your phone is in full working order, you can return it to Sky after 24 months - helping pay off the bills of whatever shiny new handset you choose to upgrade to in two years time.

If you get to 24 months with your new iPhone 12 and decide that you want to keep it for the remainder of the contract, you can of course do that, too.

While the premise is simple, it is important to note that Sky states on their website "full working order with no physical damage".

You can also swap your phone out any time after the first 31 days, you just need to pay what's left in your contract balance after the value of your phone is taken into account.

Why go for Sky Mobile?

Looking past the obvious reason of the affordable pricing above, Sky Mobile has a few special features that make it stand out:

Roll: Don't use all of your data one month? No problem! Sky will let you roll it over into the next month. You can keep rolling data over for up to three years, perfect if there's a time where you'll need it more. You can even cash in your unused data for a range of rewards from Sky or gift it to other phones if you're on a family account.

Watch: If you're also a Sky TV customer, you can watch the Sky Go app on your mobile without using up data on your phone - perfect for train journeys.

Mix: Go for that £21 per month tariff now, and, if you realise later down the line that 2GB of data just isn't enough, you can change it up at any time.

Swap: Sky lets you swap your phone contract after 24 months, meaning you can upgrade to a new phone if you like. Obviously, you will need to pay for the upgraded contract price but otherwise, it is pretty simple. Just to be clear, Sky's Swap 24 plans keep you contracted in for 36 months.

(Image credit: Future)

What's the iPhone SE like?

Apple's take on a mid-range handset, the Californian tech giant utilises its iPhone 8 blueprint and spins it into a new budget-friendly iPhone. The second iteration of the iPhone SE, 2020's version may look like an iPhone gone by, but it has all the inner workings of a flagship.

With a 4.7-inch Retina HD LCD display with True Tone, the iPhone SE is a blessing as Apple returns to its roots of a far smaller handset than that of its more recent models, second only in the official line-up to the new iPhone 12 Mini. Thick bezelled with a single 12MP sensor, that is where the similarities to that of the iPhone 8 stop.

The aforementioned camera comes equipped with features like Portrait and Night mode shooting, as well as Depth Control. The handset is also powered by the very same chipset as the iPhone 11, the A13 Bionic, meaning, for a cheap iPhone, this makes it one efficient, powerful beast.



Read our iPhone SE review in full