Sky Mobile has launched some of the cheapest iPhone 13 deals for pre-order

The full range of iPhone 13 devices has been revealed, and they're all available to pre-order. If you're now on the search for the best value iPhone 13 deals for pre-orders, Sky Mobile could be one of the best places to go.

Sky has managed to score some of the cheapest deals out there on both the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro. These deals come with no upfront costs and data caps ranging from 3GB all the way up to 60GB.

If you choose the more affordable iPhone 13, you can get the brand new device for as cheap as £33 a month. While this price limits you to just 3GB, the jump up to 20GB only costs £37 a month - both are some of the cheapest pre-orders out there.

Upgrade to the iPhone 13 Pro instead, and your costs will still remain market-leading. With the 3GB option, you'll only pay £39 a month. The 20GB option brings your costs up to a still very affordable £43 a month.

Sky is able to achieve these affordable prices thanks to its contracts. It uses something called Swap24. In essence, Swap24 is a 36-month contract with the option to upgrade after 24 months. As long as you're phone is in full working order, you can return it to Sky after 24 months which will help pay off the bills of whatever shiny new handset you choose to upgrade to in two years' time.

Sky's best iPhone 13 deals for pre-order:

iPhone 13: at Sky Mobile | Swap 24 | FREE upfront | 3GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £33 per month

This is easily one of the cheapest prices we've spotted for iPhone 13 pre-orders so far. You don't pay a penny upfront and then only £33 a month. That price does limit you to just 3GB of data, but if you know you won't be using much, this is a great way to get the device on a budget.

Sky's best iPhone 13 Pro deals for pre-order:

What is Swap24 from Sky Mobile?

It requires a few more grey cells to work out, but Sky Mobile's Swap24 tariff can be a great way to get your new phone and know that you'll have the chance to upgrade later down the line.

In essence, Swap24 is a 36-month contract with the option to upgrade after 24 months. As long as you're phone is in full working order, you can return it to Sky after 24 months which will help pay off the bills of whatever shiny new handset you choose to upgrade to in two years' time.

If you get to 24 months with your new iPhone 13 and decide that you want to keep it for the remainder of the contract, you can do that too.

While the premise is simple, it is important to note that Sky states on their website "full working order with no physical damage".

You can also swap your phone out any time after the first 31 days, you just need to pay what's left in your contract balance after the value of your phone is taken into account.

Why go for Sky Mobile?

Looking past the obvious reason of the affordable pricing above, Sky Mobile has a few special features that make it stand out:

Roll: Don't use all of your data one month? No problem! Sky will let you roll it over into the next month. You can keep rolling data over for up to three years, perfect if there's a time where you'll need it more. You can even cash in your unused data for a range of rewards from Sky or gift it to other phones if you're on a family account.

Watch: If you're also a Sky TV customer, you can watch the Sky Go app on your mobile without using up data on your phone - perfect for train journeys.

Mix: Go for any of the prices above and, if you realise later down the line that the data cap you chose isn't enough, you can change it up at any time.

Swap: Sky lets you swap your phone contract after 24 months, meaning you can upgrade to a new phone if you like. Obviously, you will need to pay for the upgraded contract price, but otherwise, it is pretty simple. Just to be clear, Sky's Swap 24 plans keep you contracted in for 36 months.

What's the new Apple iPhone 13 actually like?

iPhone 13:

The iPhone 13 is the main device of the four, sitting in between the Pro models and the mini, offering a blend of affordability and specs, as well as a slightly larger design than the mini for those put off by its size.

Just like the mini, the iPhone 13 includes Apple's A15 Bionic chip, the same durable glass display, dual camera technology, and more. The main difference is its larger and slightly brighter display as well as featuring a larger battery.



iPhone 13 Pro:

Step up to the iPhone 13 Pro and you'll see a few key areas of the handset get improvements. Most obviously is the addition of a third camera lens and a brighter and larger display.

On the iPhone 13 Pro, you get three 12MP cameras that feature new sensors and lenses. Apple has made the claim that the main camera on this device is 2.2x better in low light than last year's iPhone 12 Pro - how specific!

The display on the iPhone 13 Pro comes with a Super Retina XDR that has a 1200-nit peak brightness - up to 25% brighter outdoors. It also has a 120Hz refresh rate and a larger battery than the two smaller devices.