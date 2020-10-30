SIM only deals: this Vodafone plan scores you 60GB data for an effective £11.50/pm

Big data SIMs are by no means affordable, usually cranking your bills right up for the privilege of not worrying about your data cap while streaming out and about. However, we've found a Vodafone SIM that is a bit friendlier on your wallet.

This SIM plan provides you with 60GB of data while only charging you £16 each month. While that alone is a pretty excellent offer, competing with the best value SIM only deals, it does in fact get better.

Mobiles.co.uk, the retailer stocking this offer, is also providing cashback on top of it. You're getting £54 back across the length of your contract in five payments. That effectively brings your monthly costs down to £11.50.

That makes this easily one of the cheapest plans around for that much data and with 60GB, you won't need to worry about running out. That will be roughly enough to stream two films a day and then pile through 2 hours of music and a good few hours of web searches...without hitting your limit.

Vodafone's excellent cashback SIM only deals in full:

Vodafone SIM only deal from Mobiles.co.uk | 12 month contract | 60GB of data | unlimited calls and texts | £16pm + £54 cashback by redemption

What are the benefits of being on Vodafone?

There are a few benefits to being in a contract with Vodafone, but the most obvious is its use of VeryMe. This is a rewards app that comes with Vodafone, allowing you to receive free coffees, discounted film tickets, enter competitions and more.

On top of that, Vodafone offers the ability to roam in 48 EU countries and over 104 other destinations (with a small extra cost). And with all Vodafone SIM and mobile plans, you'll be getting access to both 4G and 5G depending on which phone you use.