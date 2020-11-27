SIM-free iPhone 11 deals just came down to their cheapest ever price

Let us take you back 12 months to Black Friday 2019 when iPhone 11 deals were the top of the tree. Now, a click of the fingers and your back in the present day, where... yep, iPhone 11 deals are the top of the tree.

2020 may have been a pretty bloody weird year, but impressive iPhone 11 deals have at least remained a constant. And none more so than an all new low price to buy the handset SIM-free from Amazon or from Very.

At a revised price tag of £579, that's £150 off the RRP and a massive £220 cheaper than what iPhone 12 deals cost.

Don't have almost £600 to splash on a new Black Friday phone deal right now? We hear you - and that's why we've popped a list of the best iPhone 11 deals you can get on contract below, too.

Not in the UK? Scroll down for a comparison of the best iPhone 11 deals in your region

Black Friday iPhone 11 deals: best of the rest

iPhone 11 deals: what's the iPhone 11 like?

iPhone 11 review

Of course, with the annual turnaround of flashy new flagships, it's easy to get swept away with the latest and greatest. However, it's important to remember ex-flagship handsets like the iPhone 11 still capture some of the best, up-to-date technology. Better still, as previously mentioned, you can bag them for a far cheaper price point than at release.

The more budget-friendly of Apple's ex-flagship range from 2019, the iPhone 11 continues to prove itself as a top phone choice, mixing strong specs and the aforementioned affordable pricing.

(Image credit: Future)

Internally, there's a 3110mAh battery, Apple's high-powered A13 Bionic chip, and an IP68 rating. Look outside, and Apple rocks a Liquid Retina PS LCD display - very high-definition, in other words, with an array of colourful yet muted variants to choose from – purple, yellow, green, as well as the usual white, black and PRODUCT(Red) culprits.

But where this phone really shines is its camera with 4K video, impressive night mode, portrait mode and a dual lens set-up. And let's not forget you can now capture the not-quite-cottoned-on 'Slofie' with slo-mo functionality included in the iPhone 11's front-facing camera.