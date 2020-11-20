See the cool iPhone, Samsung, Google and SIM only savings in EE's Black Friday deals

When it comes to Black Friday, you can bet your bottom dollar that just about every retailer, mobile network, Tom, Dick and Harry are going to add their two cents of money saving offers.

Here to help you kickstart your Christmas shopping, EE has dropped a stack of amazing Black Friday phone deals, including on top models like the iPhone 11 and Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, as well as great value SIM-only contracts.

Find all the EE Black Friday deals in one place

When it comes to the fight between Apple and Android, the split is pretty clear cut. Thankfully EE is catering to all preferences with iPhone, Samsung and Google handset deals galore. Fancy the iPhone 11 for sub-£30? This Essential Plan blesses you with 1GB of data, unlimited minutes and texts, for just £29 a month and £99 upfront.

If the latest flagship from Samsung is more your cup of tea, you can pick up the 5G variant of the Samsung Galaxy S20 for £37 a month and £70 upfront, loaded up with 10GB of data, saving you a grand total of £462 on this superb contract.

There are a boatload of savings across a number of handsets. Already in a committed relationship to your smartphone? Perhaps EE's 160GB Black Friday SIM-only deal will grab your attention. Alongside unlimited minutes and texts, get this stonker of a tariff for just £20 a month.

Unwrap EE's top Black Friday phone deals:

iPhone 11: at EE | £99 upfront | 1GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £29pm

Pick up the iPhone 11 with EE's Essential Plan and save £241 on its original rate. Benefit from the A13 Bionic chipset under the hood, as well as its dual camera set-up and gorgeous 6.1-inch LCD display. Better still, make your mark with a choice of six stunning hues, including pastel yellow, purple and green.

View Deal

iPhone SE: at EE | £30 upfront | 1GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £25pm

Get a total saving of £136 on this digestible Black Friday deal, ideal for younger members of the family. Better still, upgrade to a EE Smart Plan or tariff with 10GB of data or more and receive a free pair of Apple AirPods.

View Deal

Google Pixel 4a: at EE | £50 upfront | 1GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £23pm

Not bothered about having 5G on your Pixel 4a? This might be a more suitable handset for you, then, not least because you can bag yourself a free gift with this purchase. Alongside your new handset, get a FREE LG 43-inch TV.

View Deal

The best SIM-only offers from EE:

EE SIM: at EE | 160GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £20pm

Dubbed EE's 'Mega Black Friday Deal', it's hard to disagree with a heavy dose of data for exceptionally good value for money. 5G-ready, too, this SIM-only tariff allows you to share the love and send some of that 160GB allowance to your family to use, too.View Deal

Why buy Black Friday phone deals from EE?

Aside from winning the UK's best network for seven year's in a row and being awarded the title of the UK's no.1 5G network, there are a ton of reasons why shopping your Black Friday bargains directly with EE is a great idea.

On top of free gifts, including Nintendo Switch consoles, TVs and AirPods, EE allows customers to save money by trading in old devices. Here you can take some money off, or even wipe clean, upfront costs, and ensure you're always up to date with the very latest smartphone.

Each handset also comes with a variety of plans to suit your usage needs, whether you're after a ton of data so you can binge without worries, or if you're looking for something that has the right balance between your monthly allowance and affordability. Depending on the plan you choose, you can also get a ton of perks, including Apple Music free for six months, or three months of BT Sports.