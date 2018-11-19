Save up to 60% on Corel software for Black Friday, including PaintShop Pro

Corel has slashed the prices of its creative software for Black Friday, with huge savings on powerful apps inlcuding PaintShop Pro 2019, Painter Essentials 6, Pinnacle Studio and VideoStudio 2018.

Corel is offering different savings for different locations. For example, creatives in the UK can get 25% off PaintShop Pro 2019 Ultimate, while those in the US can save a huge 50%.

To sweeten the deal even further, all of Corel's apps come with a free copy of WinZip 22 (regular price £25.95/$29.95), and many include bonus brushes and templates to give you more creative options.

We've picked out the best UK and US offers below, but there are discounts on many other creative apps too. See Corel's full range of Black Friday deals.

PaintShop Pro 2019 Ultimate £89.99/$99.99 £64.99/$49.99

Corel's affordable Photoshop alternative is even better value for Black Friday. This advanced photo editor gives you fine control over every aspect of your images, and includes realistic artistic media tools for lifelike painting and drawing.



Corel ParticleShop £44.99/$49.99 £37.99/$39.99

This plugin pack for Adobe Photoshop includes Dynamic Speckle and Particle brushes designed to work with pressure-sensitive tablets, touchscreens and mice. The package is a bargain for Black Friday at under £40/$40.

Corel VideoStudio Ultimate 2018 £89.99/$99.99 £62.99/$49.99

Corel's video editor is packed with tools you'd normally expect to find in software costing over £100/$100, including 360-degree editing, pan and zoom controls, choma keying, motion tracking and multi-cam editing.

Corel Painter 2019 £359.99/$429 £251.99/$299

Painter is an industry-leading digital painting suite, and there's over £100/$100 off for Black Friday. Its media tools were developed in collaboration with digital artists, and the 2019 edition contains more brushes than ever.

