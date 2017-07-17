Samsung Pay syncs up with PayPal to give you another easy way to pay

Samsung Pay is syncing up with PayPal, giving you one more way to pay when you make your next purchase.

First rolling out to users in the US and then other countries, the team up combines Samsung's tap-to-pay platform with the digital wallet service.

You'll need to add your PayPal account to Samsung Pay in order to get going, but once you've done so, any PayPal funds you have stored can be used to make purchases. These include in-app, in-store and online transactions.

Samsung says Samsung Pay is the most widely-accepted mobile payment platform on the market, and by adding PayPal, it's giving users yet another option to pay. It doesn't hurt that PayPal is well-used; according to first quarter 2017 stats, PayPal has over 203 million registered accounts.

Samsung also announced a new partnership with Braintree, a PayPal service, that will allow more merchants to accept Samsung Pay.

Apple recently added PayPal as a payment option on iTunes and iOS devices. While today's Samsung news brings greater parity to the competing mobile payment platforms, the real winner here looks to be the rapidly spreading PayPal. Sneaky, sneaky.