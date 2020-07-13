Samsung might unveil a cheap fitness tracker alongside the Galaxy Watch 3

The Samsung Galaxy Fit line of cheap fitness trackers isn't exactly one of the company's biggest properties, but they fill a popular niche so it's no wonder that Samsung seems to be working on more of them.

News of this comes from an FCC filing (as spotted by The Verge) from Samsung which seems to show a new fitness band from the company. The filing doesn't tell us much about the band itself, the important news is simply that Samsung has a new tracker coming at all.

Samsung is expected to be launching its Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Buds 2 sometime in late July, before the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2 on August 5, and it's possible in this late-year product swell that we'll also see a new affordable fitness tracker for people who don't want to splash out on a new smartwatch.

Saying that, FCC filings sometimes get filed months in advance of a product launch, and it would be quite a quick turnaround to see the new Samsung fitness tracker get announced in the next few weeks, so we won't get our hopes up.

A Samsung Galaxy Fit successor?

The Samsung Galaxy Fit and Fit E were unveiled in mid-2019 as inexpensive (and in the case of the latter, actively cheap) fitness trackers to compete with the likes of the Fitbit Alta, Huawei Band 3 Pro and Xiaomi Mi Band 4.

It wasn't clear if this would be a recurring line from the company, but the new FCC filing implies the company could put out more such devices.

Perhaps this will be the Samsung Galaxy Fit 2, but seeing as how the company is rumored to be skipping the '2' label and jumping to Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 for its smartwatch, maybe this will be the Galaxy Fit 3 instead.

Either way, we're expecting the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 to be unveiled sometime in July, and perhaps we'll see this fitness tracker shown during the launch too.