Reserve the Samsung Galaxy Fold Z 3 now and you'll get an extra $100 for trade-ins

Any avid Samsung fans will likely have clocked the next upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, now set to go live on August 11. And, if you have an especially keen eye, you will have noticed the heavy use of folding puns and imagery.

While Samsung hasn't yet made the official announcement, all rumors, signs, and even promotions from Samsung itself point to this date as being the release of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

While that date is still quite far away, those who are looking to jump on the foldable phone movement have a chance to get ahead of the game. In the US, you can already reserve a spot to get the device with a host of exclusive benefits.

This includes an additional $100 in trade-in value, 12 months free Samsung Care (worth $155), free shipping on launch day and, a special offer towards Galaxy products during pre-orders. Reserving your place doesn't mean you have to buy it either so if you're at least considering the device, this is well worth signing up for.

If you're in the UK, it's sadly a much less glamourous option right now. A page has gone up for the launch but instead of reservation freebies and incentives, you can simply add the Unpacked event to your calendar.

Reserve the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 in the US:

Samsung US | reserve the Galaxy Fold Z 3 for an extra $100 trade-in credit, 12 months of Samsung Care and a special offer

If you live in the US and are hoping to buy this new foldable phone, reserving your position now is a great idea. You'll get an $100 on your trade-in credit, 12 months free Samsung Care (worth $155) and a special offer towards galaxy products during the pre-order stage. Reserving the device does not mean you have to buy it so there is no catch for doing this.View Deal

Get notifications on the Fold Z 3 in the UK:

Samsung UK | sign up for notifications

Sadly there isn't any reservation options in the UK and currently no incentives for signing up to the Fold Z 3. However, you can add the Unpacked event to your calendar which is when the device will be officially revealed. The date for this is August 11.View Deal

Is this definitely the Samsung Z Fold 3?

As we said above, there has been no direct confirmation from Samsung on what this device is. However, the reservation page's many uses of the term Fold and quotes around unique handsets makes it feel very on the nose.

Plus, all the leaks, confirmations and previous year's release dates point to this being the release of the Samsung Fold. In other words, we would be incredibly shocked for this not to be the release of the Fold Z 3