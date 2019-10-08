Remember Intel Kaby Lake-G? Well, it's dead now

Remember Intel Kaby Lake-G? It was Intel's line of laptop processors that paired Kaby Lake silicon with AMD Vega graphics for gaming laptops. And, well, it's been discontinued.

This all comes via a Product Change Notice, spotted by our friends at Tom's Hardware. These processors were the product of an unholy union of Intel and AMD, and according to the report "Market demand for the products listed in the "Products Affected/Intel Ordering Codes" table below have shifted to other Intel products." Intel is on the cusp of releasing its own dedicated graphics architecture for both consumers and enterprise, so it's not surprising that Intel would axe these processors.

Don't forget about Intel Ice Lake either. Intel's 10th-generation "Project Athena" processors for Ultrabooks are packing the latest Gen11 graphics, which should be capable of powering some light gaming workloads. Even if they're really designed to allow the laptops to run Photoshop and other similar apps somewhat efficiently.

This might also indicate when we can expect a followup to this team-up platform. Intel G-series processors will be discontinued after January 31, 2020, and while we don't think Intel will team up with AMD again – especially now that Intel Xe is a thing – we might see some H-series processors with Intel Gen11 graphics. Intel is really trying to push its integrated graphics as discrete-class.

Either way, you probably won't find many gaming laptops with these Intel G-series processors in them after January – not that there were many to begin with. As for what Intel will replace them with, we'll just have to wait and see what Intel has in store.