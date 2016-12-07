PS4 passes 50 million sold, and it’s about to get even cheaper

It appears the PlayStation 4 still has no trouble moving off shelves - and yet it appears Sony isn't done putting its latest console on sale.

As of this week, Sony's latest generation of gaming hardware passed over 50 million units sold since its launch in 2013, according to Eurogamer.

The milestone includes all versions of the PS4, which includes the new slimmed-down version of the console and the souped-up, 4K-compatible PS4 Pro.

Also noted was that 50 million figure specifically refers to units sold, not units shipped - making the feat just that much more impressive.

And the sales keep on coming

This past Black Friday and Cyber Monday likely did plenty to boost the PS4's sales, and even though those retail events have since passed, Sony is still looking to push more units with one last sale before Christmas.

Starting December 11 through to Christmas Eve, Sony is dropping the price of the Uncharted 4 PlayStation 4 Bundle by 50 bucks in the US, down to $249.99.

Canadian buyers have a chance to snag the bundle for CAD$329.99 all the way until December 29.

Included in the bundle is a 500GB PS4 Slim, a DualShock 4 controller, and a copy of Uncharted 4: A Thief's End.

Sony doesn't mention specific retailers, sadly, but given that this sale is almost identical to the company's Black Friday deal, we're betting on the discounted console appearing at major retailers like Best Buy, GameStop, and Target.

How fares its foes?

Unfortunately, Microsoft has been mum about sales of its Xbox One, making it hard to compare exactly how far a lead Sony has on its console competition.

That said, the Xbox One may have sold an estimate of 24 million units as of October 29, according to VGChartz. Unlike Sony's figures, however, it's not clear if these numbers include sales from Microsoft's trimmed-down Xbox One S.

Trailing behind that is Nintendo's Wii U, which sold 13.36 million units.

However, Ninty is probably not sweating too much as the Nintendo 3DS exceeded a whopping 60 million units sold back in June - not to mention the record-shattering sales of Pokémon Sun and Moon last month.