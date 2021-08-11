Trending

Power up your smart home with this TP-Link smart plug for its lowest price ever

By

Act now to get the TP-Link Kasa Wi-Fi Power Strip KP303 for less

The best smart plugs ensure you can control any appliance connected to it from your smartphone, even when you’re not at home - making it one of the easiest ways to start your smart home journey. However, as you’re likely to need several plugs per room, they can be a costly purchase, so a good smart plug deal is always welcome.

In the UK, Amazon has slashed 43% off the price of the TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip KP303, reducing it to £19.99 from £34.99. This is the lowest price we've seen for the smart power strip – beating even the prices we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best smart plug deals in your region.)  

TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip KP303: £34.99 £19.99 at Amazon
Amazon has knocked more than £15 off the cost of this smart power strip, which comes with three smart sockets, as well as two standard USB ports. This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this smart plug, and we don’t know how long the offer will last – so we suggest that you snap up this smart plug deal now. View Deal

As well as being controlled by your smartphone, the TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip KP303 is also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can use your voice to switch any device connected to the power strip on or off. On test, the Power Strip proved to be responsive when we turned it on or off from our smartphone or by asking Alexa.

We also found it simple to create schedules for each individual socket on the power strip, as well as activate Away mode, which turns the sockets on or off at random intervals. This can be useful if you’re trying to simulate occupancy. If you’d prefer to control the smart plugs manually, there’s a button next to each socket, too. 

Smart plugs can be extremely useful if you’re forgetful and often leave the house without turning the coffee machine, your hair straighteners or another appliance off. Rather than needing to return home, you can use your smartphone to switch it off, no matter where you are.  

Carrie-Ann Skinner
Carrie-Ann Skinner

 Carrie-Ann Skinner is Smart Home & Appliances Editor at TechRadar, and has more than two decades experience in both online and print journalism, with 13 years of that spent covering all-things tech. Carrie specializes in smart home devices such as smart plugs and smart lights, as well as large and small appliances including vacuum cleaners, air fryers, and blenders. When she’s not discovering the next must-have gadget for the home, Carrie can be found cooking up a storm in her kitchen, and is particularly passionate about baking, often rustling up tasty cakes and bread. 
