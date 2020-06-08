£259 Xbox One X deals are back this week at Currys - but probably not for long

Xbox One X deals and cheap bundles have been few and far between in recent weeks, so if you're in the mood to get your game on, we thoroughly recommend picking up this Xbox One X bundle at Currys for just £259 right now.

With many retailers currently running low on Xbox One X stocks, this is a pretty rare deal right here and possibly your last chance to pick up a cheap Xbox One X for a while. There are currently two bundles available now, with your choice of the critically acclaimed Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order or the fantastic race-simulator Forza Horizon 4 - both for just £259.

The Xbox One X is the latest offering from Microsoft and currently the most powerful 4K console you can buy, rivaling the PS4 Pro and even some gaming PCs. If you've got a 4K TV just waiting for some action then we thoroughly recommend the Xbox One X as it's capable of upscaling all your favorites to eye-wateringly high levels of graphical fidelity.

Both these bundled games are great options as well being critically acclaimed fan favourites. Whether you prefer to don the robe and lightsaber or the helmet and racing wheel, you'll be served tens of hours of fun with these Xbox One X bundle deals.

Not in the UK? Check out the best Xbox One X deals near you below.



Xbox One X deals at Currys

Xbox One X | Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order | £349 £259 at Currys

Save £90 on one of the lowest-priced Xbox One X bundles we've seen in a long time. Pick up that lightsaber and indulge in spectacular 4K visuals with this critically acclaimed Sci-Fi action-adventure for less this week at Currys.

Xbox One X| Forza Horizon 4 bundle | £349 £259 at Currys

More into your driving? This excellent Forza Horizon 4 + Lego Speed Champions bundle is also available right now at Currys with a £90 discount. Both these deals are sure to sell out or return to £349 soon, so if you're looking to get your race on you'll have to be quick to get in on the action.

