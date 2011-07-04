Canon offers training with new DSLRs

Canon has announced a training promotion with the purchase of 3 models from its DSLR range.

A free training DVD and up to £150 worth of training vouchers can be received for free when photographers purchase a Canon EOS 1100D, EOS 600D or EOS 60D.

The 4 DVDs to choose from are:

The Essential Guide to Getting Started

The Essential Guide to Wildlife Photography

The Essential Guide to Landscape Photography

The Essential Guide to Travel Photography

Photographers purchasing one of the 3 cameras in the promotion will be a sent a welcome pack containing the DVD and a voucher which can be redeemed against Experience Seminar training courses. Photographers have until 31 October 2012 to redeem their voucher, the value of which is dependent on the model purchased as follows:

Canon EOS 1100D - £50 training voucher

Canon EOS 600D - £100 training voucher

Canon EOS 60D - £150 training voucher.

For more information about the training promotion, DVDs and training vouchers, along with full terms and conditions, visit the Canon EOS training website.