The best cheap GoPro deals in July 2018

Cheap GoPro deals are our specialty here at TechRadar throughout the year. These tiny cameras have really made a name for themselves in recent years. In fact, these little action cameras are so good that the name GoPro is more popular than the entire action camera category in general nowadays.

The best of the best action cameras don't come cheap though - well most of the time at least. That's why we've rounded up all of the best GoPro prices, so that if you do want to buy one, you can get the best deal. Our GoPro prices are checked every day to make they're all up to date.

What's a good GoPro deal?

We've ordered the GoPros on this page in order of prestige. You can get some seriously discounted GoPro deals, while GoPro themselves have reduced the RRP on a number of models recently to head off some pretty aggressive competition from rivals like Yi Technology.

Top of the our best cheap GoPro deals list is the GoPro Hero6 Black, but for those who don't need all those high-end features, the stripped back GoPro Hero is definitely worth a look. Taking on the same form-factor as the flagship model, the Hero keeps things simple with some excellent Full HD 1080p movie settings.

1. GoPro Hero6 Black deals

The best GoPro camera yet?

FOV: Super view, Wide, Medium, Narrow | 4K video: up to 60fps | 1080p video: up to 240fps | Stills: 12MP | Burst: up to 30fps | Wireless: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth | Auto low light: Yes

Captures 4K video at 60fps

Improved image stabilization

Water-resistant without housing

4K recording has never been better in the GoPro range, as the new GoPro Hero 6 Black now records at a super smooth 60 fps (frame per second). Image stabilization is super important given the active lifestyles most GoPros record, so it's great to see this newest model improve even further. Even the 1080p recording has been improved with a boost to 240fps - excellent for maximizing those slow-motion shots!

2. GoPro Hero5 Black deals

The best GoPro camera in years

FOV: Super view, Wide, Medium, Narrow | 4K video: up to 30fps | 1080p video: up to 120fps | WVGA video: up to 240fps | Stills: 12MP | Burst: up to 30fps | Wireless: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth | Auto low light: Yes

Captures 4K video

Touchscreen for easy controls

Water-resistant without housing

The Hero5 Black is the GoPro we always wanted. The new waterproof design out-of-the-box makes it more resilient and the new camera has enough to make it a convincing update. The picture quality is better, it finally has video stabilization and the touchscreen makes it easier to use than any other GoPro. Sale items aside, it's cheaper than most prices for the older GoPro Hero 4 Black now too.

3. GoPro Hero deals (2018 model)

The cheapest touchscreen Hero yet

FOV: Wide, Medium, Narrow | 1080p video: up to 60fps | Stills: 10MP | Burst: up to 10fps | Wireless: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth | Auto low light: Yes

Cheap for a GoPro

Has a touchscreen

Great HD footage

The new GoPro Hero is considerably cheaper than the very similar-looking numbered Hero models. You're not getting 4K capture options, but you are getting a display and a touchscreen, features many of you might miss from the other budget GoPro option, the GoPro Hero Session. There was an older GoPro Hero released years ago and if you want to avoid getting that one by mistake, avoid models with a big, round, red light on the front as they can pop up in search results. They're not much cheaper, sometimes even more expensive and aren't as good as this new 2018 version.

4. GoPro Hero5 Session deals

The small, but still 4K-capable GoPro

FOV: Super view, Wide, Medium, Narrow | 4K video: up to 30fps | 1080p video: up to 90fps | Stills: 10MP | Burst: up to 30fps | Wireless: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth | Auto low light: Yes

Small, unobtrusive design

Captures stabilized 4K video

Several new field of view modes

The GoPro Hero5 Session is a capable 4K action camera with a minimalist design that pushes the specs to the max within its cube-shaped confines. The Hero5 Session is also a major specs boost for GoPro's tiniest action camera. It now shoots stabilized 4K video and has a variety of new field of view modes. It's more expensive than its predecessor, but worth the upgrade.

5. GoPro Hero Session deals

GoPro, simplified

FOV: Wide, Medium | 1080p video: up to 60fps | Stills: 8MP | Burst: up to 10fps | Wireless: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth | Auto low light: Yes

Small, unobtrusive design

Tough and water resistant

Good battery

The model, simply called the GoPro Hero Session, has replaced the very similar GoPro Hero4 Session. They're the same price and considerably cheaper than the most recent GoPro Hero5 Session. Actually, looking around at the various GoPro models, this looks like the cheapest of the lot seeing as the older GoPro Hero is proving hard to get a hold of nowadays. So if you want an entry level GoPro, this could be the one to go for.

6. GoPro Hero4 Black deals

The best of the best – the action camera superhero of 2015

FOV: Ultra Wide, Medium, Narrow | 4K video: up to 30fps | 1080p video: up to 120fps | WVGA video: up to 240fps | Stills: 12MP | Burst: up to 30fps | Wireless: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth | Auto low light: Yes

30fps 4K video and 120fps at 1080p

Fast and effective Wi-Fi connection

Sturdy mounting system

Compared to the models before it, the GoPro Hero4 Black offers the best image quality, plus a 2x more powerful processor that delivers super slow motion at 240 frames per second. High-resolution 4K30 and 2.7K601 video combines with 1080p120 and 720p240 slow motion to enable immersive footage of you and your world.

With the arrival of the newer Hero5 and Hero6, expect to see prices drop soon. As things stand many retailers are selling it for more than the Hero5! So it may be worth checking out the deals on the newer model (see above) before opting for this one.

7. GoPro Hero4 Silver deals

One step down, but still a powerful current-gen action camera

FOV: Ultra Wide, Medium, Narrow | 4K video: up to 15fps | 1080p video: up to 60fps | WVGA video: up to 240fps | Stills: 12MP | Burst: up to 30fps | Wireless: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth | Auto low light: Yes

Cheaper than the Hero4 Black

1080p video at 60fps

Touchscreen display

UPDATE: This model has now been discontinued in the UK and Australia, but retailers could still have some stock available.

The GoPro Hero4 Silver was the first-ever GoPro to feature a built-in touch display. Controlling the camera, framing shots and playing back content is very convenient with this model – just view, tap and swipe the screen.

This GoPro captures 1080p60 and 720p120 video, plus 12MP photos at 30 frames per second. It's not the best anymore, but it often cheaper than the GoPro Hero4 Black model above.

8. GoPro Hero3+ Silver deals

A superb action camera only missing some of the very high-end features

FOV: Ultra Wide, Medium, Narrow | 4K video: No | 1080p video: up to 60fps | WVGA video: up to 120fps | Stills: 10MP | Burst: up to 10fps | Wireless: Wi-Fi | Auto low light: No

1080p recording

Built-in Wi-Fi

10MP photos

Update: No longer available at most UK and Australian stores.

This model doesn't record in 4K, but it does offer 1080p 60fps video and 10MP photos at speeds of up to 10 frames per second. Built-in Wi-Fi enables you to use the GoPro App to control the camera remotely, preview shots and share your favorites on Facebook, Twitter and more.

Compatible with all GoPro mounts, you can wear it or attach it to your gear for immersive POV footage of your favorite activities.

9. GoPro Karma Drone deals

Looking to take to the skies with your GoPro camera? There are certainly cheaper camera drones available, but this is one of the best premium setups out there. You can buy the drone on its own (often listed as 'GoPro Karma Light' or 'GoPro Karma with harness'), or get it bundled with the excellent GoPro Hero5 Black camera.

We've also included price comparison charts for both below, but you may be able to save a bit of cash by buying the drone and camera separately (check out the GoPro Hero5 Black deals near the top of this page). You'll find the best GoPro Karma prices below though.