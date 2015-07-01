You can now call 0800 numbers from your mobile for free

Freephone numbers starting with 0800 and 0808 used to have a cruelly ironic name for mobile phone users, as you'd still get charged for calling the numbers from your smartphone, but this has now changed.

Ofcom, the UK communications regulator, has brought in changes that make calling these numbers from a mobile phone completely free.

Other service numbers that start with 084, 087, 118 or 09 will still be charged, but there will be more transparency over how much these call will cost, as the cost per minute will be stated when you call, along with your network provider's access charge, which could help spell the end of nasty surprises in your phone bill.

Via BBC