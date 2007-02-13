3GSM 2007: 100 Wi-Fi phones now certified

The Wi-Fi Alliance has announced it has now certified more than 100 phones featuring 802.11g Wi-Fi.

Eighty two of these phones are dual-mode, meaning they can be used with both GSM and Wi-Fi networks. The organisation says that it expects strong continued growth during 2007 as wireless appears in more phones.

This year will also see some big new models incorporating Wi-Fi, such as Apple's iPhone .

The benefit of Wi-Fi is that often internet applications can be accessed cheaper over local networks than via cellular.

ABI Research forecasts that in 2011, more than 325 million converged dual-mode phones and 15 million single-mode Wi-Fi phones will be shipped.

"Smartphones have led the way for embedded Wi-Fi in cellular handsets to provide faster data access," says Philip Solis, principal analyst at ABI Research. "With fixed-mobile convergence solutions on the rise, even more smartphones and feature phones are including Wi-Fi to provide a choice of connection options based on throughput, coverage, or cost needs."