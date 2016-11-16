In pictures: a history of Nexus phones and tablets

The Google Nexus range, in many ways, helped revolutionize the mobile market in much the same way that the Apple iPhone has.

The Nexus devices may not have set the world alight in terms of sales, but they served as important reference points for Android manufacturers - and some of them have been rather good.

The Google Nexus One was not the first Android phone to market, that was the T-Mobile G1. With manufacturers still seemingly unconvinced about creating devices for its new mobile OS, Google introduced the Nexus One to show developers just what the software could do.

Google had never planned on making the Nexus series into a staple of the annual smartphone diet. The original Nexus One handset was designed to give Android a push in the right direction, and nothing more. It obviously worked, as Android now holds over 85% of the mobile market worldwide, according to IDC.

Perhaps buckling under industry pressure to follow the Nexus One up with more, and more impressive hardware, the guys at Mountain View made a second. And a third. And then a fourth, a fifth, a sixth. And what's that? You get the idea - they just kept on coming.

Google also decided to take this "one off" into the tablet market, showing the world how it feels tablets should be made and helping to popularize the smaller form factor.

But all good things come to an end, and in 2016 that's exactly what happened to the Nexus line - which has now been reborn as the Pixel.

Join us, as we take you through the journey of Google's Nexus phone and tablet range and beyond.