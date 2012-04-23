Samsung's 'Next Galaxy' promo brands competition sheep

Samsung teased us with its 'The Next Galaxy' countdown site and its now added more suspense to the Galaxy S3 launch event on May 3 with a video tease.

The video offers little information, but points strongly towards the launch of a mobile phone, we assume the Samsung Galaxy S3, with inspirational phrases littered throughout.

Samsung reckons it's on to something pretty special, teasing: "Truly smart technology becomes a natural part of life, where a galaxy fits perfectly into your hand, our view of the world gets ever wider, as you gain the power to explore it freely and swiftly".

Don't be a sheep, be a shepherd

In typical Samsung style, there is humour thrown in as the video says: "with technology that fits in this easily, you can now stand out from... everyone else" - cue image of a field full of sheep. (48 seconds in, if you're interested)

We will have to wait until May 3 when Samsung will take to the stage at Earls Court, London to unveil the Galaxy S3. In the meantime take a look at out Samsung Galaxy S3 release date, news and rumours article for all the latest details.