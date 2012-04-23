Trending
 

Samsung's 'Next Galaxy' promo brands competition sheep

Hopes viewers will flock to Galaxy event video teaser

Samsung teased us with its 'The Next Galaxy' countdown site and its now added more suspense to the Galaxy S3 launch event on May 3 with a video tease.

The video offers little information, but points strongly towards the launch of a mobile phone, we assume the Samsung Galaxy S3, with inspirational phrases littered throughout.

Samsung reckons it's on to something pretty special, teasing: "Truly smart technology becomes a natural part of life, where a galaxy fits perfectly into your hand, our view of the world gets ever wider, as you gain the power to explore it freely and swiftly".

Don't be a sheep, be a shepherd

In typical Samsung style, there is humour thrown in as the video says: "with technology that fits in this easily, you can now stand out from... everyone else" - cue image of a field full of sheep. (48 seconds in, if you're interested)

We will have to wait until May 3 when Samsung will take to the stage at Earls Court, London to unveil the Galaxy S3. In the meantime take a look at out Samsung Galaxy S3 release date, news and rumours article for all the latest details.

