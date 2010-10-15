Samsung Galaxy S Android 2.2 update begins rollout

Samsung's Android 2.2 update to the Galaxy S looks set to land soon as rollout has begun in Scandinavian countries.

Norway, Sweden and Denmark have reported to have received the upgrade, although it's only accessible using the Samsung Kies PC software rather than an over the air upgrade.

The new Android 2.2 brings a faster, more stable browser apparently, with better battery life and other improved features.

Sense-ible plan

One of the most interesting is "Pinch-to-zoom homescreen flyover", which BriefMobile is reporting sounds very similar to the Leap View offered by the HTC Sense UI on its Android mobiles to us.

Users will also get a media hub, improved GPS fixes, better keyboards and a new search widget and Gmail application - so it certainly sounds like its worth upgrading.

We'll let you know as soon as we hear this new Android 2.2 upgrade is available for the UK - trust us, we'll be plugging in our Galaxy S every minute to find out when we can get all the shiny new features.