Is this leaked smartphone really the Sony Xperia E4?

The Sony Xperia leaks just keep coming, and this time it's the E line that's allegedly shown up in photos.

There's some info on the phone's specs in tow here, too, so if this really is the Sony Xperia Z4 then we're getting a great peek at what the phone will look like.

The phone being described in this leak is a true budget follow-up to the Sony Xperia E3, with a 5-inch qHD display, a 1.3GHz MediaTek chip and Mali-400 graphics.

Supposedly the Xperia E4 will come in two variants: the single-SIM E2105, which is the one pictured here, and the dual-SIM E2115.

A shot of the side (credit: Teleguru)

The leaks's source, a site called Teleguru.pl, says the Sony Xperia E4 will launch at MWC 2015 with Android KitKat and then be upgraded to Android 5.0 Lollipop in the first half of the year.

Via Xperia Blog