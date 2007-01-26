OperaMini boasts 10 million users

Using OperaMini, people have viewed 3 billion cumulative pages on their mobile phones

The OperaMini browser is one year old. The cut-down browser is designed to work with most types of current-generation mobiles.

Opera claims that its 10 million users have viewed 3 billion cumulative pages on their mobile phones. Another incredible stat is that Opera's servers deliver 300 complete web pages to mobile users each second.

According to Opera themselves, UK users are most likely to run Opera Mini on a Sony Ericsson K800i, Sony Ericsson K750i or BlackBerry 8700. Stateside OperaMini punters are most likely to use a Motorola RAZR V3, BlackBerry Pearl or BlackBerry 8700 to access the web with the browser.

The userbase is roughly quarter the number of people worldwide who have Mobile Internet Explorer - around 40 million users have Windows Mobile Pocket PCs or smartphones worldwide.