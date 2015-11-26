Huawei Mate 8 looks impressive, but you're in for a long wait

Huawei has released its new flagship phone in the form of the Mate 8 – and it comes with a 6-inch full HD screen and a fingerprint sensor on the back much like the Mate S.

Under the hood is Huawei's latest Kirin 950 SoC which includes an octa-core CPU made up of four A72 2.3GHz cores and four A53 1.8GHz cores.

Huawei is promising improved voice controls, roaming, navigation and payment capabilities, and a power-saving firewall on the Mate 8, while other reports point towards a supersized 4,000mAh battery. That should hopefully yield some impressive stamina results.

But there's a wait

Huawei is also including the latest Android 6.0 Marshmallow software with a freshly redesigned Emotion UI 4.0 for the phone as well.

It's not clear what Huawei has done to its UI yet, but it's only good news for us – every phone we've seen running Emotion recently has been pretty heavily customised.

The phone itself is made of aluminium and is available in gold, silver, grey and brown

The Huawei Mate 8 launches in China today and will be coming to international markets right after an official unveiling at CES 2016 in January.

Via Android Central