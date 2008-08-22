Take part in the first Windows Vista awards

Windows Vista Magazine has teamed up with winvistaclub.com in a bid to find and reward the best Vista community website.

Open for nominations

The competition is currently open for nominations, which will be whittled down by a panel of judges, including Steve Sinchak MVP of TweakVista.com, Steven Bink of Bink.nu, and James Stables of Windows Vista: The Official Magazine. The winner will then be decided by a public vote.

This is the first award of its kind, so if you want to take part by nominating your favourite site you just visit http://www.winvistaclub.com/e21.html.