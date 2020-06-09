Amazon has the Nintendo Switch in stock - but hurry

Nintendo Switch deals are back in stock this week at Amazon, with the console by itself coming in at £299 right now. That's excellent news for anyone waiting for the Nintendo Switch to hit the shelves once more, but you'll have to be fast as these consoles tend to sell out within the hour they're posted.

We'd move fast on this one therefore, as we've been seeing Nintendo Switch stock flash in and out in less than 30 minutes before, so you'll have to get speedy to get your order in. We don't know how long this inventory will last, so if you've had your eye on the full console over the last few months you'll want to snag yours quickly.

Recent demand surges have pushed the price of any remaining stock up to eye-watering heights over the last few weeks, despite some retailers receiving shipments over the last few days. That means we're seeing flashes of Nintendo Switch deals available across the country, but the speediest of shoppers are snapping them up within minutes.

It's been a long time coming, but this latest Nintendo Switch stock may just be the start of the console's return to our shelves, but for now, this is going to be an incredible race to the checkout.

The Nintendo Switch is back in stock at Amazon, but we don't know how long this console will hold on for. The neon version is the only remaining model in stock, so hurry - this is your shot to grab your own Nintendo Switch deal!

Nintendo Switch stock run out? Here's where you can grab a Switch Lite in the UK and US

You can find the Nintendo Switch Lite console by itself at Very for its usual £199 price. That's a fantastic offer considering supply is so low and demand rising by the day. You'll find the standard colours available here, as well as plenty of bundle deals outlined below.

