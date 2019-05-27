Need a new SIMO? These five cheap SIM only deals all come under £10 a month

We here at TechRadar speak pretty eagerly about the big data SIM only market. But for those penny savers out there wanting to get the cheapest price possible, we're here to help.
The good news is that this is a brilliant time to go cheap on your SIM only deal. With exclusive deals, offers starting as low as £3.99 and some surprisingly large amounts of data at low prices, saving on your SIM doesn't have to mean ending up on a weaker tariff.
But with so many brilliant options, it can be hard to know what to go for. That's why we've tracked down the best five cheap SIM only contracts around to save you the endless searching. You can find these offers down below.
The top SIM only deals this weekend:
iD | 12 months | 500MB data | 150 minutes and unlimited texts | £3.99 per month
If you want to pay the absolute cheapest price you can for a new SIM, here it is. Coming from Carphone Warehouse owned network iD, you're only paying £3.99 a month - an absolutely ridiculous price for a SIMO. But there is a bit of a catch, it only comes with 500MB of data and 150 minutes each month. If that is definitely not going to be enough for you, consider one of iD's other options:
- 1GB data | 500 minutes | unlimited texts | £5
- 4GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £9
- 9GB data | 500 minutes |unlimited texts | £11View Deal
Vodafone | 12 months | 10GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £18 per month + £96 cashback by redemption
This Vodafone is great if you are happy to go through the process of collecting your cashback during your contract. Considering you're paying an effective £10 a month after cashback, this is one of the cheapest ways to get this much data on a SIM. But if cashback is an issue for you, consider the option below.
View Deal
Three | 12 month contract | 8GB data | Unlimited texts and calls | £10 per month
If you like the price and data point of the offer above but don't like the idea of messing about with cashback, then this offer from Three could be perfect. It costs just £10 a month and gets you 8GB of data. That's slightly less data than the above offer for effectively the same price, this one is just a lot easier.
View Deal
Smarty | 30-day contract | 2GB data | Unlimited texts and calls | £7.50 per month
Smarty, a lesser-known name in the world of SIM only deals. It specialises in short length contracts, only tying you in for 1 month. But it gets better, exclusively for TechRadar readers your second month is free. Plus, Smarty will give you credit off your bills for unused data - £1.25 per GB you don't use sounds pretty great right?View Deal
BT | 12 months | 2GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £10 per month | £40 BT reward card
It's not just freebie-filled broadband deals that BT excels at, they also have a brilliant range of SIM only deals. For those existing customers of BT this could be a great offer to go for. For 2GB of data you only have to pay £10 a month, combined with the £40 cashback you only effectively pay £6.60 a month. For those not on BT this offer will cost you £15 a month, probably best to go for one of the offers above.
View Deal
