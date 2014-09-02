IFA 2014: Haier unveils yet another 8-inch Windows 8.1 tablet

The world's largest white appliance brand, Haier, has announced an 8-inch Windows-based tablet at IFA, called the HaierPad W81, one that carries a suggested retail price of 199 Euros (about £180, $280, AU$300)

Like a number of recently announced, affordable tablets, this one runs on Intel hardware with Microsoft operating system rather than an ARM/Android combination. It seems that Intel's interest in Android has waned, at least when it comes to tablets.

The tablet is made of a white TP and silver metal shell and has a 8.5mm profile, making it one of the slimmest Windows tablets on the market.

More of the same

Other specs include 2GB of RAM, 32GB onboard storage, an 8-inch IPS display with a 1,280 x 800 pixel resolution, a quad-core Intel Atom processor (probably the Z3735E), 802.11n Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, a microSD card slot and a microHDMI one as well.

The HaierPad W81 will be available in Europe later this year where it will face competition from the likes of the Acer Iconia W4, the Pipo W2 and the Dell Venue Pro 8.

Haier will also launch a number of Android-based tablets including one that has an 8-core processor coupled with Android 4.4 and a QXGA display.

