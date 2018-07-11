The best Microsoft Surface Go pre-order deals in July 2018

It's only just been announced but we've rounded up the latest Microsoft Surface Go deals for your consideration with the freshest batch of pre-orders for the new tablet.

If you've been eyeing up the line of Surface Pro tablet/laptop convertibles but thought they were a bit expensive, or too big to carry around a lot, the Surface Go is the cut-price diminutive alternative.

During the pre-order phase there are two versions of the Microsoft Surface Go tablet for you to consider. The cheapest option comes in at $399.99 / £379.99 / AUS$599.99 and has a 64GB SSD and 4GB of RAM. Need a boost in spec? There's also a 128GB / 8GB RAM model coming in at $549.99 / £509.99 / AUS$839.99.

Much like the bigger Surface Pro though, the Surface Go, doesn't come with a keyboard (known as the Type Cover) as standard, so do bear that in mind when checking out the latest prices, as the cheapest offers more than likely don't include the keyboard as a bundle. As things stand, you order the Type Cover separately, with prices starting at $99.99 in the US, £99.99 in the UK AU$149.95 in Australia.

If the 10-inch screen or reduced spec aren't going to cut it for you though, we've rounded up the latest Microsoft Surface Pro deals and prices too.

The Surface Go will still be in pre-order stage when the Amazon Prime Day deals roll around next week, so we wouldn't hold out much hope for a cheaper price any time soon. In all likelihood, you're probably going to be waiting until Black Friday or Cyber Monday for a decent-sized discount.

Pre-orders are live now in the US, UK and Australia but the actual release dates are staggered as follows:

USA: August 2

UK: August 23

Australia: August 27

We'll update this article with how and were to pre-order the Surface Go mouse when Microsoft lets us know the details. We also expect more retailers to get some Surface Go pre-orders in before release, although don't expect much, if any, difference in price during the pre-order phase.

