iPhone 12 and 12 mini deals have hit their lowest price yet with this Currys code

Apple is known for a lot of things - high-end design, powerful performance, high resale values and most irritatingly, almost never offering SIM-free discounts on their smartphones.

Unless a newer device has come out, Apple rarely cuts the SIM-free cost of an iPhone and that's why this new Currys offer is so great. On both the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini, Currys is offering you a £40 saving.

While that really doesn't sound like much, it is the biggest discount we've seen yet. It's cheaper than either device was over Black Friday and realistically, is the lowest we'll see until the release of the next iPhone.

All you have to do is head to the checkout with either iPhone 12 deals or iPhone 12 mini deals from Currys, enter the code iPhone40 and voila - you've got your saving!

These SIM-free iPhone 12 deals in full:

iPhone 12: at Currys | SIM-free | £799 £759 with code iPHONE40

For a lot of people, the iPhone 12 mini is just going to be too small, and that's where the iPhone 12 comes in! You're paying an extra £100 but with the £40 off, that doesn't feel so expensive right now. This is the cheapest SIM-free price we've seen for the handset so far without going refurbished.

Why iPhone 12 deals might be perfect for you

iPhone 12 mini

The most appealing aspect of the iPhone 12 mini is its small form factor, alongside being one of the more affordable models in Apple's current line-up, bar the iPhone SE, of course.

Ideal for those on a budget, then, with a normal SIM-free price of £699, you can benefit from some of the best flagship features in a more bite-sized blueprint, spanning 131.5 x 64.2 x 7.4mm and playing host to a 5.4-inch Super Retina HDR display. A leap from the iPhone 11, which had an LCD display, even in its more dainty framework, this flush new display really wows.

Powered by the A14 Bionic chipset, too, don't be fooled – the iPhone 12 mini is certainly powerful for its size. Bolstered with a duo of camera lenses, you'll find the two 12MP sensors work in perfect tandem to secure some gorgeous shots, with the ability to shoot in Apple's Portrait and Night modes seamlessly.

iPhone 12

The iPhone 12 is a stunning handset, though we wouldn't expect anything less from Apple. Whilst it does harp back to the flat edges of the iPhone 5, it's a welcome revival with the iPhone 12 securing the same punchy display as its superior counterparts. Yes, the iPhone 12 is embedded with the 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display that you'll also find on the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Available in black, blue, green, white and PRODUCT(red), the iPhone 12 offers a glossy back and matte edges. On the rear you'll also find the same dual camera set-up as on the iPhone 11, with a 12MP main sensor an 12MP ultra-wide sensor. There sees slight improvements to low light shooting with a f/1.6 aperture. Of course, powered by the A14 Bionic chip, too, it's likely to better process images and deliver crisp, high quality images we know well from previous iPhone models.