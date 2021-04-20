New iPad Pro 2021 release date, price, specs, news and what you need to know

The iPad Pro 2021 is now officially confirmed, as it was revealed at the Apple event on April 20.

The iPad Pro 2021 now features the M1 chipset that we've seen offer some top performance in the latest MacBook.

Plus, the larger variant of this new iPad Pro features a top screen as well with a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display.

We've heard a variety of new details about the upcoming tablet, and below you'll find everything we know so far about the iPad Pro 2021.

Cut to the chase

What is it? The next top-end iPad

The next top-end iPad When is it out? Pre-orders on April 30, out in May

Pre-orders on April 30, out in May How much will it cost? Starts at $799 / £749 / AU$1,199

Apple has revealed the new iPad Pro for 2021, and you'll be able to get your own at some point during May. You'll be able to pre-order the new tablet on April 30 around the world.

An exact release date has yet to be revealed, so be sure to check back later for more information on that. We likely won't know the exact release date until the company opens pre-orders.

Before the launch, one leak suggested that iPad Pro 2021 stock would be limited at first. That may be the case, so you may struggle to be able to buy this tablet because of the ongoing chip shortage around the world.

What about the iPad Pro price? It starts at $799 / £749 / AU$1,199 for the 11-inch version and $1,099 / £999 / AU$1,649 for the 12.9-inch version. That smaller variant is the same price as the last iPad Pro, while the larger variant is now more expensive for 2021's model.

Design and display

You'll have the choice of two sizes for the new iPad Pro 2021. It either comes in an 11-inch model, or a larger 12.9-inch model.

While in previous years the two tablets have been similar in spec, 2021's models have the iPad Pro 12.9-inch offering better screen technology.

If you opt for the larger model, you'll get the best display specs we've ever seen on an iPad. This is Mini LED technology, and it's being marketed as Liquid Retina XDR,

What does that really mean? The specs being shown off by Apple include 1600 nits of peak brightness, a million to one contrast ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. Its resolution is 2732 x 2048.

The iPad Pro 11-inch model is a touch lower in spec, with a more conventional LED screen, but it's still offering 600 nits of brightness and a resolution of 2388 x 1668. Both sizes have a pixel density of 264 pixels per inch.

There don't seem to be many design changes from the iPad Pro 2020 here, so expect a similar look to that product. Instead, Apple has focused on improving the internals of each iPad Pro. That said, the iPad Pro 12.9 2021 is slightly thicker than its predecessor at 6.4mm - other than that the dimensions of both slates are the same as the 2020 models.

Weight differs slightly from the previous models, but it's similar, with the iPad Pro 11 2021 coming in at 466g (or 470g for a cellular model), and the iPad Pro 12.9 2021 being 682g / 685g respectively.

Performance and specs

Apple has now included the M1 chip from the MacBook in the iPad Pro, so this should make it the fastest iPad ever and it has the potential to make this one of the best tablets on the market.

This may also make it comparable to MacBook products in terms of its performance, but we won't know for certain until we've got the product in our hands.

Apple has said the 8-core CPU will offer up to a 50% jump in performance compared to the iPad Pro 2020. Plus, it'll offer up to a 40% GPU performance jump over the same iPad Pro from 2020.

As for RAM, you'll get 8GB with models offering 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of storage, while models with 1TB and 2TB have 16GB of RAM. That top storage option is more than we've seen on an iPad before.

There's a Thunderbolt port on the new iPad Pro, too. That means you can connect a variety of new gadgets to your iPad with support up to 10Gbps Ethertnet and other high-performance accessories like external displays and fast external storage as well.

Apple has upped the maximum storage on its iPads too, which now goes up to 2TB (if you're willing to spend a lot on it). If not, your options are 128GB, 256GB, 512GB or 1TB.

We've yet to hear how big the battery is in the new iPad Pro, but Apple claims this will offer "all-day battery life". Exactly what that means won't be clear until we get this product in our hands and we can run our own specific tests.

There's also 5G connectivity on the new iPad Pro, so you'll be able to connect to next-gen internet if you have a compatible service. If you live in the US, the new iPad Pro will offer mmWave connectivity too. It's currently unclear for other markets around the world.

It's worth noting that you'll want to opt for the cellular variant of the new iPad Pro to be able to connect to 5G as well.

iPad Pro 2021 accessories

Apple hasn't revealed any new accessories for the iPad Pro 2021, and instead it will be using similar accessories that we've seen on previous products like the Magic Keyboard or the Apple Pencil.

There will be specific versions of most accessories for the iPad Pro 2021 in either sizes.