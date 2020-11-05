iD Mobile has launched the UK's cheapest unlimited data SIM only deal at £16/pm

We're a whole three weeks away from Black Friday and yet, iD Mobile has slyly snuck in with a collection of market-leading early Black Friday SIM only deals. And while there are a number of options here, one stands out above the rest.

That offer is an unlimited data SIM, and the reason it stands out is its price. At £16 a month, this plan has undercut Three to become the UK's cheapest unlimited data SIM only deal.

Not only is it the cheapest deal for unlimited data, but it also beats out a number of other SIM only deals with much less data. However, while iD Mobile normally runs on 1-month rolling contracts, this one will actually tie you in for a year.

You can find out more about this iD Mobile SIM plan below or if you know it's more data than you'd ever need, consider iD's other fantastic new offer - 12GB of data for £8 a month.

iD Mobile's unlimited data SIM only deal:

iD Mobile SIM | 12-month contract | Unlimited data, calls and texts | £16 per month

Undercutting Three, iD Mobile currently has the UK's cheapest unlimited data SIM at just £16 a month. That puts it £2 a month below the two nearest competitors and is cheaper than a lot of smaller data plans! In other words, this is quite easily the best-value big-data SIM we've seen for quite a while.

Is iD Mobile a good network?

iD Mobile doesn't quite have the name recognition of Three or EE but it actually Carphone Warehouse's very own network. It specialises in affordable plans and while it normally offers smaller data plans for low costs, it has gone all out for this unlimited data offer.

iD piggybacks off the Three network. This means you'll get exactly the same speeds, coverage and reach that is offered by Three.

On top of this, there is the obvious benefits of the 1-month rolling contracts on certain plans, use of tethering, unlimited calls and texts and roaming in 50 destinations across the world.