How to watch Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 - stream the new Disney Plus documentary today

Whether you're a fan of the films or simply interested in the production process behind one of the biggest movie sequels of all-time, a new Disney documentary offers a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Frozen 2 - the 2019 blockbuster that grossed a record $1.5bn in total. Here's how to watch Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 and stream the new Disney Plus documentary online today.

How to watch Disney's Frozen 2 documentary Into the Unknown: the Making of Frozen 2 is available to watch via the Disney Plus streaming service from Friday, June 26. Disney Plus costs just $6.99/£5.99 a month and you can save 15% if you sign up for a year's subscription.

If you haven't already, we can tell you how to watch Frozen 2 - arguably essential viewing before tuning into the new Disney documentary. That's because what Into the Unknown offers is a rare glimpse at what making such a magical piece of cinema actually entails - and it's a far cry from the slick end result you see on screen.

Specifically, the documentary follows the Frozen 2 creative team as they battle through the final year of production - every team member acutely aware that they're not just making another film sequel, but rather the follow-up to a cultural phenomenon.

The documentary reveals the perspectives of Frozen 2 stars Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, and Josh Gad as the countdown to the movie's premiere date draws ever closer - as well as offering an insight in the workings of directors Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee.

Underlining the immense scope of creating Frozen 2, it's a six-part documentary series - but as it's being released on Disney Plus, it couldn't easier to watch Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 online. Here's what you need to know.

More streaming: watch Doom Patrol season 2 online

How to watch Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 - stream the documentary today on Disney Plus

Anyone is countries that now have access to Disney Plus - North America, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, most of mainland Europe and more - simply need to head to the Disney Plus website to sign up for the service. After that, you can start watching Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 right away. As well as being the exclusive home of Into the Unknown, Disney Plus also features every Simpsons episode ever made, Pixar flicks, Marvel movies and the complete Star Wars canon. Regularly priced at $6.99/£5.99 a month, it really is great value considering how much content you get - much of which can't be found anywhere else. You can save 15% if you sign up for an annual subscription, but for the ultimate value, take advantage of a combined bundle that includes ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus for the bargain price of just $12.99 a month. There's so much included, you might forget cable TV ever existed - and you can have it all for the price of an appetizer! Or, indeed, less than you paid to see Frozen 2 at the theater to begin with!

Read more: