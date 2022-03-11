Got a PS4? There’s an Apple TV Plus freebie that you can claim right now

Audio player loading…

Sony is cosying up with Apple once again to give you more to watch when you yourself are cosying up in front of your PlayStation.

If you’re a PS4 owner, Apple is offering up a free, three month trial to its Apple TV Plus streaming service. All you need to get started is an Apple ID and PlayStation Network account, then simply download the app from the console’s TV and Video section. Follow the onscreen prompts, and you’ll get the trial linked to both accounts. Note, however, that it’s only available to those that have never trialled Apple TV Plus before.

It’s a similar offer to that which was served up to PS5 owners last year, who were offered a six month trial of the service. For Apple, it represents a much wider audience opportunity however, as PS4 owner numbers still far outstrip that of the PS5, which remains elusive on store shelves.

Both the new PS4 and ongoing PS5 Apple TV Plus trial offers close on July 22, 2022.

The offer comes just days after Apple’s big launch event that not only saw the unveiling of the iPhone SE 3, Mac Studio and iPad Air 5, but the announcement that live Major League Baseball broadcasts will be coming to Apple TV Plus.

Apple TV, plus a few Oscar-worthy new comers

It’s a good time to be jumping onboard with Apple TV Plus too. A little over two years since its original release date, it’s now slowly built up a catalogue of excellent shows and movies well worth the usual $4.99 / £4.99 a month subscription asking price.

For instance you’ve the hilarious football/soccer comedy Ted Lasso, M. Night Shyamalan’s Servant, and epic sci-fi Foundation based on the Isaac Asimov books of the same name, all ready to stream. It’s also been courting the big Hollywood awards this year with its exclusive film releases, with The Tragedy of Macbeth and CODA both on track to sweep up at the Oscars.

As well as the best Apple TV Plus shows, the future of the Apple TV Plus catalogue is looking very promising too. Beyond the new Ted Lasso season, you’ve got the upcoming Henry Cavill / Dua Lipa spy thriller Argylle, Martin Scorsese’s serial-killer hunt in Killers of the Flower Moon, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, and much, much more .

Of course, if it doesn’t take your fancy, you can always cancel the subscription before the free trail wraps up. And if that’s the case, make sure you do, or you’ll be automatically put on a monthly subscription plan at the cost listed above.

For now though, you can’t lose. Give it a spin – we’re sure you’ll find something to enjoy on Apple TV Plus.