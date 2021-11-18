Give your home Wi-Fi a boost with this TP-Link Deco X20 early Black Friday deal

If you're looking to improve your home office Wi-Fi with a new mesh router this Black Friday, then Amazon UK may have an ideal deal for you.

The site has revealed a welcome discount on the TP-Link Deco X20, one of the best-rated Mesh Wi-Fi systems around today, which is now just £79.99, down from its previous price of £91.76, a saving of 12%.

Note that this is an Amazon Renewed product, meaning that it has been used before, but works and looks like new, having been professionally inspected, tested and cleaned by Amazon-qualified suppliers, and is backed by the one-year Amazon Renewed Guarantee which allows a replacement or refund if it doesn't work as expected - so hopefully you shouldn't have any issues.

Check out the best wireless routers around today

TP-Link Deco X20 AX1800 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System | TP-Link Deco X20 AX1800 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System | £91.76 £79.99 at Amazon UK If you're looking to give your home Wi-Fi a boost this Black Friday, then the TP-Link Deco X20 could be the perfect catalyst - and it's now 12% off at Amazon UK!

(Image credit: Future)

This deal covers the TP-Link Deco X20 AX1800 whole home Mesh Wi-Fi 6 system, which looks to offer a straightforward way to boost your network, whether at home or in the office, boasting easy set-up and boosted security protection.

Offering Wi-Fi 6 speeds up to 1,800 Mbps—1,201 Mbps on 5 GHz and 574 Mbps on 2.4 GHz, the Deco X20 aims to quadruple capacity so that you can connect more devices to your network. Promising ultra-low latenecy and seamless coverage across your home, the Deco X20 could be the perfect companion to your new hybrid working set-up.

Mesh Wi-Fi routers and Wi-Fi extenders are going to be among the top Black Friday deals we're expecting to see next week, and early bargains are already starting to roll out.

More TP-Link Deco X20 deals

More Black Friday deals