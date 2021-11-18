Trending

Give your home Wi-Fi a boost with this TP-Link Deco X20 early Black Friday deal

TP-Link Deco X20 gets a welcome price cut ahead of Black Friday

If you're looking to improve your home office Wi-Fi with a new mesh router this Black Friday, then Amazon UK may have an ideal deal for you.

The site has revealed a welcome discount on the TP-Link Deco X20, one of the best-rated Mesh Wi-Fi systems around today, which is now just £79.99, down from its previous price of £91.76, a saving of 12%.

Note that this is an Amazon Renewed product, meaning that it has been used before, but works and looks like new, having been professionally inspected, tested and cleaned by Amazon-qualified suppliers, and is backed by the one-year Amazon Renewed Guarantee which allows a replacement or refund if it doesn't work as expected - so hopefully you shouldn't have any issues.

TP-Link Deco X20 AX1800 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System | £91.76 £79.99 at Amazon UK

If you're looking to give your home Wi-Fi a boost this Black Friday, then the TP-Link Deco X20 could be the perfect catalyst - and it's now 12% off at Amazon UK!

This deal covers the TP-Link Deco X20 AX1800 whole home Mesh Wi-Fi 6 system, which looks to offer a straightforward way to boost your network, whether at home or in the office, boasting easy set-up and boosted security protection. 

Offering  Wi-Fi 6 speeds up to 1,800 Mbps—1,201 Mbps on 5 GHz and 574 Mbps on 2.4 GHz, the Deco X20 aims to quadruple capacity so that you can connect more devices to your network. Promising ultra-low latenecy and seamless coverage across your home, the Deco X20 could be the perfect companion to your new hybrid working set-up.

Mesh Wi-Fi routers and Wi-Fi extenders are going to be among the top Black Friday deals we're expecting to see next week, and early bargains are already starting to roll out.

Mike Moore is News & Features Editor across both TechRadar Pro and ITProPortal. He has worked as a B2B and B2C tech journalist for nearly a decade, including at one of the UK's leading national newspapers, and when he's not keeping track of all the latest enterprise and workplace trends, can most likely be found watching, following or taking part in some kind of sport.
