Get unlimited social media and 12GB of data for £10/pm with this SIM only deal

It's easy to pour hours into social media but the drain it has on a phone's data plan can sneak up on you quickly. Luckily, a SIM only deal from Voxi has a little trick to fight that.

Across all of Voxi's SIM only deals, you get completely unlimited use of social media apps without eating into your data. That means Facebook, Messenger, Whatsapp, Instagram and a host of other apps won't touch your data at all.

Of all of Voxi's SIMs, it's £10 a month option is easily the best value. It currently offers double the data, landing you a decent 12GB. Alongside the unlimited social media, that should easily get most people through the month.

On top of that, Voxi operates on 1-month rolling plans so you can leave at any time. If all of that sounds like your ideal offer, you can find out more below. Or check out our guide to SIM only deals for more.

Voxi's impressive SIM only deals:

SIM only plan from Voxi | 1 month rolling | 6GB 12GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £10 per month

This Voxi SIM is offering some fantastic value right now. For just £10 a month, you're getting a substantial 12GB of data - double what Voxi was previously offering. And while that will be plenty for most, the unlimited usage of social media will sort those who are still worried about going over their data cap.View Deal

What other SIM only deals are available?

While the above Voxi offer is certainly impressive, it isn't the only plan out there. Three can offer unlimited data for £18 a month or go with EE and you can get 100GB of data for just £20 a month.

Obviously those are both significantly more than what Voxi is charging. If you want to stay nearer to that cost, Three can offer you 4GB for just £6 a month or even cheaper, iD Mobile will get you 1GB for £5 a month.