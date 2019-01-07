Get 50% off Sky Entertainment and broadband in this flash sale

If you've had your heart and mind set on getting a Sky broadband and TV package for a while, now might be the perfect time as Sky has just cut its prices by 50% on selected bundles. But you do need to hurry, these deals are only around till January 10.

The standout deal of the two is Sky broadband entertainment for £30 a month marked down from £60 a month. We can't really remember a time where Sky's packages were ever as high as that but either way £30 a month is a great price for a TV and broadband deal. You can also upgrade and get the Sky fibre version of the package for £39 a month, which means getting a major speed boost for an extra £9 a month.

If you're heart is set on Sky, these are the best prices right now but if you're willing to switch there are some other deals out there which might be slightly better value for money. You can see all of these at our Broadband and TV deals page or scroll down to see these Sky deals in full.

What do I get with the Sky entertainment package?

With Sky's Entertainment package you're getting access to over 300 channels. This includes Sky Atlantic, perfect for fans of shows like Game of Thrones, Westworld, True Detective and a number of other award winning shows. Along with this you're also getting channels like Sky One, Fox, SYFY, Comedy Central and a host of others and not to mention, the ability to pause, rewind and record live TV.

Sky Broadband and TV deals in full:

Sky broadband unlimited and entertainment | 18 months | 11Mb average speed | FREE anytime calls | £19.95 set-up | £60 £30 a month

For just £30 a month you're getting average speeds of 11Mb but more importantly is the Sky entertainment package. With this package you're getting over 300 channels including Sky Atlantic, Fox, SYFY and Comedy Central. On top of this you get the Sky Q set-top box which allows you to record and re-watch live TV and store up to 1000 hours of footage. View Deal

Sky Fibre Max and Entertainment | 18 months | 63Mb average speed | FREE anytime calls | £19.95 set-up | £76.99 £39 a month

For just an extra £9 a month you get everything the first package offers but with some hefty internet speeds thrown in. Instead of the 11Mb average speed you were getting in the basic package you get average speeds of 63Mb here (that works out at 7.8Mb/s!). Although you have to pay a £19.95 set up free the monthly costs have been halved so that shouldn't be too much of a worry. View Deal