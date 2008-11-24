PS3 price drop planned for Easter 2009

News from Sony Computer Entertainment Europe's Staff Annual Briefing last week – via the usual 'anonymous leaks' – is that Sony plans to slash the price of the PS3 around Easter 2009 (no great surprise, really) and that LittleBigPlanet has finally been spotted on the PSP (yay!).

SCEE President David Reeves is quoted on D+Pad saying Sony plans to get "more competitive in price from March 2009 onwards" which, coincidentally, is around the release of the much-hyped Killzone 2…

SCEE is success story

Reeves added that the PS3 has a bigger install base than the 360 in PAL territories and that SCEE is very much the "success story of the SCE divisions".

Reeves noted that PSN has generated £150m in 2008 and that future Sony Studio titles will look to extend their life-cycles by augmenting the original Blu-ray disc release with online content.

Sony Computer Entertainment Europe has issued the following statement in response to the leak:

"Information discussed within the confines of internal company meetings is confidential and subject to change. We do not have anything to announce at present and we do not comment on rumour and speculation."

LBP PSP shown

LittleBigPlanet on PSP is the most exciting news of course, with TechRadar keen as mustard to know more about how it will sync with the critically-acclaimed (though commercially-still-to-be-proven) PS3 version.

"It looked good, obviously not PS3 good, but missing the level of detail that you get in a final release," says D+pad's anonymous source, 'Legends'.

SCEE also showed in-game footage clips of Uncharted 2, Killzone 2 and ("masterfully shown at the end"), God of War 3.