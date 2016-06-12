E3 2015: top 10 moments from gaming's biggest show

Another year, another Electronic Entertainment Expo. Before E3 2016 takes over the news channels over the next four days, let's take one last look at the highs of last year's show.

Could it be? Did E3 2015 actually make everyone a happy gamer?

We here at TechRadar sure felt that way - instead of five best moments, we had to round up to 10 best moments of E3 because there were so many great parts of the show this year.

Heck, it was even hard to decide who had the best press conference. Between the big name veterans like Microsoft and Sony to the newbies - Bethesda and the PC Gaming Show, all eight conferences had amazing and weird highlights that were both memorable and fun to watch.

Then there was the showcase of fantastic hardware. Despite no new consoles, we still got to play with the brand new Oculus Rift and observe the world of Halo 5 in augmented reality with HoloLens. Both are convincing us more and more that the future of gaming - along with countless other applications - will be changed forever.

Oh and the games. Can we take a moment and say wow because E3 has us excited to turn on our PS4, Xbox One, Wii U and PCs again? Our love for games never died, but seeing new titles like Recore and Horizon Zero Dawn to old classics from Rare and Starfox were enough to make our jaws drop.

The new trailers and info on Fallout 4, Mass Effect: Andromeda, Doom, Uncharted 4, Star Wars Battlefront and so many more games also only increased our impatience for this fall and next year to arrive faster.

Here's hoping E3 2016 will blow our minds again, but in the meantime, read on to see our top 10 moments from E3 2015.