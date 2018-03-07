Fresh crop of PS4 discounts lands on PSN

Sony has kicked off a new sale on PSN. This time the discounts focus on “Only On PlayStation” exclusives, including classics like Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End for PS4.

PlayStation Network's Deal of the Week is Call of Duty: Black Ops III - Zombies Chronicles Edition, reduced from £54.99 to £29.99. Not that we'd pay anything close to full price when it costs £24.85 at Amazon, mind.

The full list of discounts is posted on the PlayStation EU blog, although at the time of writing not all the discounts appear on their respective game pages.

This sale is on until 21 March, though, so check back in case some of these deals simply haven’t gone fully “live” on PSN yet.

Gimme them deals

Top deals that are showing up right now in the UK include:

Ape Escape 2 - £2.49 from £7.99

Bound - £5.79 from £15.99

Call of Duty: Black Ops III - Zombies Chronicles Edition - £29.99 from £54.99

Entwined - £2.49 from £6.49

Farpoint (PSVR) - £11.99 from £24.99

Flower - £1.69 from £6.49

Gran Turismo Sport - £29.99 from £49.99

Gravity Rush 2 - £11.99 from £34.99

Jak 2: Renegade - £6.49 from £11.99

Journey Collector’s Edition - £5.79 from £19.99

Knack - £3.99 from £15.99

Nioh - £19.99 from £34.99

PaRappa the Rapper 2 - £2.49 from £7.99

The Last of Us Remastered - £15.99 from £34.99

The Order: 1886 - £7.99 from £54.99

Twisted Metal Black - £3.29 from £7.99

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy - £19.99 from £29.99

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End: £19.99 from £34.99

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection: £15.99 from £29.99

Until Dawn - £11.99 from £29.99

Wipeout Omega Collection: £15.99 from £29.99

Other highlights, from the sale’s DLC discounts include the Fallout 4 season pass, reduced from £39.99 to £15.99, and the Wolfenstein II: The Freedom Chronicles season pass, at £10.79 instead of £17.99. If you fancy topping up your PSN wallet with some discounted PSN credit, check out the latest offers at CDKeys.