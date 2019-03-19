Best FreeSync monitors for G-Sync: get the Nvidia G-Sync display for less

Nvidia launched G-Sync five years ago, promising the end of screen tearing and visual artifacts. And, while the technology has certainly had its fair share of controversy, it’s become one of the best monitor technologies. Recently at CES 2019, Nvidia decided to port its G-Sync technology to FreeSync monitors designed to work with AMD graphics cards.

After testing 400 FreeSync monitors, Nvidia recently announced that 15 of them were worthy of G-Sync, opening the tech up to more affordable displays. But, how do you find the best FreeSync monitor for G-Sync?

So, when you go out to pick up the best FreeSync monitor for G-Sync, there are just a couple of things you need to take into consideration. First, is obviously going to be a high refresh rate. Because G-Sync will automatically change the monitor’s refresh rate to match your framerate in-game, shoot for the highest refresh rate you can get. 144Hz should be perfect for most people.

Then, of course, you’re going to want to find a monitor with fast response time. If you’re big into esports, finding the fastest monitor is literally game-changing, so 1ms should be the goal. However, if you’re more into laid-back adventures, like Astroneer, this is not as big of a deal.

This is a lot to take in, but we here at TechRadar have your back. We’ve picked out the five best FreeSync monitors for G-Sync, so you can spend less time shopping and more time gaming.

1. Asus MG278Q

Simple does it

Screen size: 27-inch | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Resolution: 2,560 x 1,440 | Brightness: 350 cd/m2 | Refresh rate: 144Hz | Response time: 1ms | Viewing angle: 170/160 | Contrast ratio: 1,000:1 | Color support: 16.7 Million | Weight: 25.35 pounds

High refresh rate

Low response times

Viewing angles aren’t great

TN panels make for great gaming monitors , even if they aren’t the most beautiful things in the world. They’re fast, affordable, and they’re color accurate enough for games, without going to the extremes needed for professional work. That’s why when we heard that the Asus MG278Q was one of the FreeSync monitors approved for G-Sync, we were appropriately excited. This monitor checks all the right boxes for an esports monitor, without driving the price through the roof.

Read the full review: Asus MG278Q

2. AOC Agon AG322QC4

G-Sync? Check. HDR? Also check.

Screen size: 32-inch | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Resolution: 2,560 x 1,440 | Brightness: 400 cd/m2 | Refresh rate: 144Hz | Response time: 4ms | Viewing angle: 178/178 | Contrast ratio: 3,000:1 | Color support: 16.7 Million | Weight: 14.64 pounds

HDR

It's curved

Slow-ish response times

The AOC Agon AG322QC4 isn’t the fastest gaming monitor out there (look at the entry above this one for speed), but it might be one of the prettiest. One of the prettiest that doesn’t cost a fortune at least. Not only is this a FreeSync monitor that now supports G-Sync, but it also supports HDR 400, so games that support it will look especially vibrant, on top of being tear-free. We wouldn’t recommend it to esports players, but everyone else should keep their eyes on this one.

Read the full review: AOC Agon AG322QC4

3. Asus ROG Strix XG258Q

This one’s for you, gamers

Screen size: 24-inch | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Resolution: 1,920 x 1,080 | Brightness: 400 cd/m2 | Refresh rate: 240Hz | Response time: 1ms | Viewing angle: 170/160 | Contrast ratio: 1,000:1 | Color support: 16.7 Million | Weight: 12.1 pounds

Extremely fast

RGB lighting

Expensive for 1080p

Let’s say you’re practicing to become the next big CS:GO or Overwatch world champ, but you just don’t feel like your monitor can keep up. You could go for some 144Hz panel, but why not go all the way? Why not go for a 240Hz 1080p panel, especially one packed with RGB lighting and a slick 1ms response time? We’ll that’s what you’re getting with the Asus ROG Strix XG258Q, and while that price tag seems high, it’s worth it for buttery-smooth frame rates.

4. Acer XG270HU

For the aesthetic

Screen size: 27-inch | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Resolution: 2,560 x 1,440 | Brightness: 350 cd/m2 | Refresh rate: 144Hz | Response time: 1ms | Viewing angle: 170/160 | Contrast ratio: 1,000:1 | Color support: 16.7 Million | Weight: 8.51 pounds

Beautiful chassis

Very affordable

TN panel

We know we’re not the only ones that love tech that looks as good as it performs, and the Acer XG270HU definitely fits the bill. This beautiful red monitor is packing a 27-inch TN panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response times. This is one of the best FreeSync monitors for G-Sync, and it’s got the style to back it up – even if we wouldn’t exactly call it the ‘gamer aesthetic.'

5. BenQ Zowie XL2740

The fastest gaming monitor on the block

Screen size: 27-inch | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Resolution: 1,920 x 1,080 | Brightness: 320 cd/m2 | Refresh rate: 240Hz | Response time: 1ms | Viewing angle: 170/160 | Contrast ratio: 1,000:1 | Color support: 16.7 Million | Weight: 18.74 pounds

Unparalleled esports performance

240Hz

Expensive

BenQ’s Zowie monitors are beloved for their esports cred these days, so when the BenQ Zowie XL2740 showed up on Nvidia’s list of FreeSync monitors for G-Sync, we were excited. This pro gaming monitor features a 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time and decent color accuracy for a TN panel. These specs, combined with an attachable screen shield make for a gaming monitor that esports players will want to take to every tournament.