First Fitbit Charge 3 photos show new straps and refined design

After focusing on the smartwatch market for the last year with the launch of the Versa and Ionic, Fitbit is about to return to its fitness tracker roots with a new product called the Fitbit Charge 3.

The first leaked images of the new tracker have been published exclusively by NieuweMobiel.

There are two images showing four different design options for the new tracker, and while it doesn't show off any of the new fitness features it shows a refined design for the tracker as well as new strap designs too.

One of the most interesting design tweaks is the lack of a button on the left hand side of the device.

Credit: NieuweMobiel

On the Fitbit Charge 2 this was the main way to interact with the tracker, but now it looks to be an indent rather than a full button.

That may mean the company has included a touchscreen on the Charge 3 to allow you to cycle through the menus and activating features.

A quick sneak peek

It's difficult to tell from the images, but it also looks like the bezels of the screen may be thinner as well.

The Fitbit logo is still there taking up lots of space below the display, but the other bezels look a lot thinner than on the last generation. These also show the body of the tracker will come in at least black, white and gold, plus there are a variety of strap choices.

There's a silicone strap in both black and blue, while the images also picture a purple material strap as well as a perforated plastic in white. That last one looks a lot like the band you get with an Apple Watch 3 Nike+ edition that's designed to allow your skin to breath better when exercising.

Credit: NieuweMobiel

We can't gurantee this source for the images of the Charge 3, but these look to be legitimate photos and when we asked NieuweMobiel where the images were discovered, we were told it was "from a trusted source who wishes to remain anonymous".

IFA 2016 was where Fitbit announced the Charge 2, and with this year's IFA event coming up at the end of this month it may be Fitbit decides to announce the Charge 3 two years after the last generation.