Double your data with these impressive Voxi SIM only deals from just £10 a month

If you're on the search for a new SIM only deal, this recent promotion from Voxi could be the best way to go. Offering big boosts in data across all of its plans, the flexible network has shot up in value.

Go for Voxi's cheapest SIM and you'll only pay £10 a month. With the extra data currently being offered, that price will get you 15GB each month. On top of that, you'll also get unlimited use of social media apps without eating into your data including Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and more.

Boost your costs slightly to £15 a month and you'll see your data cap shoot up to 30GB. Like the above option, you'll also get unlimited social media but here, Voxi throws in unlimited use of streaming apps including Netflix, YouTube and TikTok.

Finally, for £20 a month Voxi can get you 60GB of data with unlimited social media and streaming. All three of these plans are 5G-ready and operate on 1-month rolling contracts so you can leave at any time.

Voxi's data-boosted SIM only deals:

SIM only plan from Voxi | 1 month rolling | 8GB 15GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £10 per month

Voxi's cheapest plan, with this offer you're only having to pay £10 a month. With the boosted data promotion that's running right now, that will get you 15GB of data - an impressive amount for the price. On top of that, this is a 5G-ready SIM on a 1-month rolling contract so you can leave at any time and, you won't use up any data when using social media apps including Facebook, WhatsApp, Snapchat, Twitter or Instagram.

SIM only plan from Voxi | 1 month rolling | 15GB 30GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £15 per month

For a small boost in cost, you can see your data cap shoot up to 30GB. Like the deal above, this plan also gets you 5G, unlimited usage of social media apps and operates on a 1-month rolling contract. Along with the higher data cap, where this plan gets the edge on the one above is that it also offers unlimited usage of streaming apps. This includes Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube.

SIM only plan from Voxi | 1 month rolling | 45GB 60GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £20 per month

If you know you'll be powering through data with your SIM plan, this option from Voxi will be perfect. For £20 a month you'll get 60GB of data and while that alone is a huge amount to get you through the month, this plan also offers the unlimited social media and streaming found above.

Why choose a Voxi SIM only deal?

As we mentioned above, Voxi has a number of benefits that help it stand out. Most obvious is its 'endless' push. This includes endless use of social media apps (no matter what your data cap is), endless roaming in other countries, endless calls and texts, and endless flexibility (1-month rolling contracts).

On top of that, Voxi has recently started offering an endless video add-on. This applies in the same way as the social media option, giving you unlimited usage of YouTube, Prime Video, Netflix, and more. You can pay an extra fee to get this or upgrade to a more expensive plan.