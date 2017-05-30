Dell unleashes a trio of new all-AMD desktops for media and gaming

Dell has pulled the curtain back on not one, but three brand new, all-AMD desktop PCs at Computex 2017. Specifically, an Inspiron all-in-one PC has been shown in both 24- and- 27-inch varieties, as well as a new gaming desktop in disguise.

First up are the Inspiron 24 5000 and Inspiron 27 7000 all-in-ones, which both employ a subdued design so as not to detract from Full HD and up to 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) touch displays, respectively.

Clearly, these designs were inspired by the Dell XPS 13

AMD all the way

Both of Dell’s new AIO computers come packing the latest AMD Ryzen processors and Polaris graphics chips. The 24-inch model comes with a 7th-generation, quad-core A10 processor paired with a Radeon RX560 graphics chip with 4GB of video memory.

Meanwhile, the 27-incher houses your choice of a quad-core Ryzen 5 1400 or octa-core Ryzen 7 1700 processor with another choice of Radeon RX560 graphics with 4GB of video RAM or Radeon RX580 with 8GB of memory. Both PCs offer up to 32GB of RAM and spinning hard drives as large as 1TB, as well as solid-state boot drive combos up to 256GB PCIe SSDs.

Both of these PCs’ nearly bezel-less InfinityEdge screens – the first Dell AIOs to be nearly bezel-free – use interplane switching, or ISP, technology, making sharing movies and games on one screen much easier with wider viewing angles.

Finally, you'll find far-field voice-controlled Cortana access from both of these AIOs as well as Windows Hello via infrared cameras, with the 24-incher offering a SmartByte software to prioritize network traffic for uninterrupted streaming sessions.

The 24-inch Inspiron 24 5000 hits shelves this month starting at $699 (about £545, AU$941), while the 27-inch Inspiron 27 7000 starts at $999 (about £779, AU$1,345).

Inspiron goes gaming-ready

Dell also chose Computex to unveil its first-ever Inspiron gaming desktop, designed to bring near-boutique gaming PC quality to buyers for far less than the real deal.

The firm is bringing AMD Ryzen and Polaris technology to a potentially new audience inside a device designed to attract gamers with a chassis equipped with Polar Blue LED lights.

As for special features, Dell has been mum on those for its new entry-to-mid-level gaming PC for the masses, though keen to tout its PC’s five internal bays for storage upgrades as well as liquid cooling options. The Inspiron Gaming Desktop is available now starting at $699 (about £545, AU$941).

Will Dell’s new all-AMD PC push lead to powerful, sleek devices for less than before? We’ll find out in our full reviews.