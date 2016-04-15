Asus' FPS-counting gaming monitors help you be a smooth operator

Asus has unleashed a trio of new monitors aimed at gamers, comprising of a pair of 24-inch displays and a larger 28-inch model.

Let's start with the big fella, the Asus MG28UQ which offers a 28-inch display with a 4K resolution (3840 x 2160) giving a pixel density of 157 ppi. It's a TN panel and the highlight here is a 1ms response time, and you also get a pair of USB 3.0 ports which are quick-charge compatible so you can top up your smartphone's juice while gaming.

The Asus MG24UQ is a smaller version of this model with a 24-inch screen keeping the same resolution which of course gives it a considerably higher pixel density of 186 ppi.

However, this ups the ante in terms of image quality being an IPS panel with quoted viewing angles of 178 degrees, although the response time is slower than the 28-inch model at 4ms.

Refreshing change

The third display is the MG248Q (pictured above), which is also a 24-inch screen although this is a TN panel and doesn't have a 4K resolution, instead dropping the res to full HD (1920 x 1080).

The draw for gamers here is a refresh rate of up to 144Hz (compared to 60Hz on the other monitors), coupled with a 1ms response time for smooth frame rates. Also note that all these monitors are loaded with adaptive sync tech, which aims to eliminate screen tearing and stuttering, again for smoother gaming.

Thanks to its refresh rate skills, Asus further notes that the MG248Q is 3D-ready and compatible with Nvidia's 3D Vision 2 wireless glasses.

Extra Asus tricks are on board all these monitors including GamePlus, a button you can press to add in-game goodies like a frame rate counter showing how many frames per second you're getting, a crosshair overlay to help you aim (for games or hardcore-type game modes that don't allow crosshairs), and also a timer (which could be useful for things like timing spawns).

There are also specific GameVisual display modes tailoring the picture for specific genres such as shooters and RTS, plus you can use Asus App Sync to link certain games to display modes, so the monitor will intelligently switch to the appropriate mode when you fire up Call of Duty or whatever.

Finally, all of these models have ergonomic stands which offer tilt, pivot and swivel adjustments, and you can adjust the height as well.

The Asus MG28UQ and MG24UQ 4K monitors are out now, although only the former seems to be available online at the moment as of the time of writing, and is priced around £400 (about $570, AU$735). The MG248Q is expected to land later this month.